Jaywalking with "no immediate danger" is now legal in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jaywalking is now legal in California. It’s a new law that impacts everyone in San Diego, but not everyone is happy about it.

“I think everyone jaywalks here,” said Jean Haulman, an Ocean Beach resident.

Some people do it discreetly...

“I’ve jaywalked on our street before," Haulman said.

"Oh gosh, me too, but I feel guilty about it,” said her friend Debby Cromer.

Other’s with more pride.

“I consider myself a professional jaywalker,” said Yarden Abed, a Pacific Beach resident.

But no matter how you feel about it, a new state law says you don't need a crosswalk or a signal to cross the street. As long as there is “no immediate danger of collision,” you can simply look both ways and walk.

“I’m just trying to get from where I am right now to where I need to go," Abed said. "I'm not going to walk all the way to the street light and cross the street.”

Many pedestrians in ocean beach trust themselves with jaywalking. Some say the law wont make a difference.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a huge outbreak of people randomly crossing the street all of a sudden, just because they can,” said Ben Leaf, an Ocean Beach resident.

But others are nervous it will encourage irresponsible crossing.

“You have to be very careful crossing the street in the middle of the street,” Cromer said.

So just remember, even if it’s legal, it doesn't mean it’s always safe.