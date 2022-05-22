Watch
J.M. Smucker Co. issues recall on select Jif Products due to possible Salmonella

Courtesy: Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 10:11:53-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — J.M. Smucker Co. has announced a recall linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington.

The recall is due to a "potential salmonella contamination."

The recalled peanut butter was sold at nationwide stores and affects products with lot codes 1274425-2140425. The lot codes can be found by the "best if used by" date.

If you have any products that are affected by the recall, you should dispose of them immediately. If you have any questions or would like to report reactions, you can visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.

You can view a full list of affected products on the FDA's website here.

