Italian dentist accused of using fake arm for vaccine to get pass

Posted at 9:02 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 12:02:16-05

MILAN (AP) -- A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made of silicone.

A nurse in the northern city of Biella, Filippa Bua, said she could tell right away that something was off when a 57-year-old man presented the phony limb for a shot on Thursday.

Bua told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, "When I uncovered the arm, I felt skin that was cold and gummy, and the color was too light."

The nurse said the man acknowledged he didn't want a vaccine but to obtain a "super" health pass, which from Monday will be required to enter restaurants, cinemas, theaters and other venues in Italy.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
