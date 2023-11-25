Pro-Palestine demonstrators boycott Black Friday in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Pro-Palestine demonstrators marched through a parking lot in front of the North County Mall on Black Friday, urging shoppers to boycott businesses who support the Israeli government.

They tried to remind everyone who drove in for good deals to do their research before they buy.

“That’s the intention, to make people think, to envision and see what our dollars are doing to the people of this world,” said Alicia Lambert, a member of North County for Palestine.

These demonstrators are asking for more than a ceasefire. They called on Black Friday shoppers to boycott businesses that support the Israeli government.

“This puts pressure on these institutions to not provide our money to kill innocent civilians,” Dina, one of the organizers, said.

For two hours, dozens of people chanted slogans before staging a 'die-in' demonstration, where they laid down at the entrance of the mall. The symbolic act aimed to represent those who lost their lives in the war in Gaza.

“We had people drive by and come out of their cars to come and join us - it's cool to see." Lambert said.

“It really opened my heart how people just wanted to learn more," Dina said. "They stand for humanity."

Organizers said this was one of three pro-Palestine rallies on Black Friday.

