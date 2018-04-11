Island Pacific supermarket chain closing six stores, including 2 in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Six Island Pacific supermarket stores, including two in San Diego County, will be closing its doors for good, though no set dates for the closures were announced.



The independent supermarket chain, which specializes in Filipino foods and other goods, is shutting down stores in Chula Vista (865 E H Street), National City (2720 E. Plaza Blvd.), San Jose, American Canyon (actually located in Vallejo), Rancho Cucamonga and Los Angeles.



Island Pacific is reportedly closing the stores to increase efficiency and consolidate operations.



Island Pacific’s remaining 17 stores will remain open and operate as normal. There is no immediate word on what the company plans to do with workers at the stores set to close.



Tiger Capital Group, LLC and Great American Group are overseeing liquidation proceedings at the closing stores.



Tiger Capital says liquidation sales are underway at the six stores set for closure.