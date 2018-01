PERRIS, Calif. -- Investigators Wednesday raided the home of a couple suspected of imprisoning their 13 children in Perris.

Investigators arrived on scene around 10:30 Wednesday morning and opened the garage doors, revealing a rack of books and DVDs, boxes and clutter on the floors.

Some of the items brought out of the home throughout the day included several large pieces of wood that appeared to be part of a bed frame.

Other boxes and bags were also carried out and placed into investigator’s cars.

It’s unclear what exactly investigators were searching for Wednesday as they work to build a case against the two parents, who have been arrested but still haven’t been charged.

David Allen Turpin and his wife Louise Turpin were arrested Sunday after their 17-year-old daughter escaped the home and alerted authorities to her 12 other siblings being held captive inside the home.

Authorities said they found the children in filthy conditions with some shackled to beds with chains and padlocks.

All of the couples’ 13 children, seven of which were adults, were taken to local hospitals.

David and Louise are each being held on $9 million bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, though the district attorney has yet to file charges.