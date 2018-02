SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - East San Diego County drivers can expect traffic changes on Interstate 8 Friday and Saturday as Caltrans conducts repairs to concrete on the freeway.

Three lanes of eastbound I-8 will shut down from La Mesa Blvd. to West Main St. from 10 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Three ramps will also be closed:

La Mesa Drive/Grossmont Center Drive: On-ramp to eastbound I-8 will be closed

Severin Drive/Fuerte Drive: Off-ramp from eastbound I-8 will be closed

Severin Drive/Fuerte Drive: On-ramp to eastbound I-8 will be closed

Caltrans is encouraging drivers to find alternate routes.