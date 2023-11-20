Interstate 10 reopens in both directions in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The stretch of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles that has been closed since a Nov. 11 arson fire was reopened tonight in both directions, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The eastbound lanes reopened at 5:36 p.m. and the westbound lanes at 6:56 p.m., CHP Officer Stephan Brandt told City News Service.

Meanwhile, workers are continuing their repair work under the freeway, Brandt said. The surprise reopening comes two days before the scheduled reopening was planned.

``Traffic is now flowing on five lanes in each direction between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles interchange, ahead of tomorrow morning's commute and before the Thanksgiving holiday, reducing the disruption to Los Angeles commuters,'' said a Sunday night statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

However, the statement continued, ``As repairs continue over the coming months, the public should expect some temporary closures on occasional weekends and overnight, along with intermittent lane closures.''

