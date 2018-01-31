At least 3 injured in downtown San Diego construction accident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At least three people were rushed to the hospital after an unspecified construction accident in near Petco Park.



The incident in the East Village was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Park Boulevard, near 10th Avenue, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.



The cause of the accident was not immediately disclosed, but officials confirmed at least three people suffered injuries and were taken away from the scene via ambulance.







No other injuries were immediately reported.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.