39 killed after plane crash-lands at Nepali airport, report says

The plane approached the runway from the wrong direction, according to the manager of the airport.
"The plane had permission to land from the southern side of the runway but they instead landed from the northern side. Authorities do not know why they did not land from the southern side," Raj Kumar Chhetri, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport, told CNN.
According to Flightradar24, the plane was a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400, which the company describes as "the world's most modern turboprop."
An airport official said the plane was flight BS 211, but hung up the phone without giving any other details. That flight originated in Dhaka, Bangladesh.