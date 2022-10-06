Inflation relief payments on the way to Californians

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Millions of Californians will receive money from the state starting Friday to help with increasing costs brought on by inflation.

According to a news release from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, the Middle Class Tax Refund payments aim “to get money back in the pockets of Californians builds upon last year’s Golden State Stimulus, which distributed $9 billion to California families, and the billions that went to help folks pay their rent, cover overdue utility bills and support small businesses.”

Program breakdown:

Payments based on the Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) on a Californian’s 2020 state income tax return

$400-$1,050 for couples filing jointly

for couples filing jointly $200-$700 for all other individuals depending on income and whether they claimed a dependent

for all other individuals depending on income and whether they claimed a dependent 8 million direct deposits to be made from Oct. 7-Nov. 14

10 million debit cards sent out Oct. 25-Jan. 15 (debit cards will be sent in an envelope that reads “Not a bill or advertisement. Important information about your Middle Class Tax Refund.”)

Under the program, 18 million payments are expected to be made for up to 23 million California residents, regardless of immigration status.

Gov. Gavin Newsom stated, “We know it’s expensive right now, and California is putting money back into your pockets to help. We’re sending out refunds worth over a thousand dollars to help families pay for everything from groceries to gas.”

“Inflated costs for everyday necessities have forced many to cut corners or make impossible choices, and pain at the pump has been compounded by the return of the commute for many Californians. As the holidays approach, my team members are thrilled to be able to get these payments into the hands of those who have been struggling, so they can enjoy a measure of relief,” added State Controller and Franchise Tax Board Chair Betty T. Yee.

More information, including details on eligibility and payments, can be found at taxrefund.ca.gov.