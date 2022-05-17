Watch
Indian couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife

This image from video shows Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, and his wife Sadhana Prasad wait at a lawyer's chamber in Haridwar, India, Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Posted at 9:15 AM, May 17, 2022
NEW DELHI (AP) — A retired Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).

Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, says it is an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife and they cannot wait any longer.

His son, a pilot, was married six years ago. Prasad says he and his wife want a grandson or a granddaughter because he has spent his life's earnings on his son's education.

The court accepted their petition and was set to hold a hearing in northern India.

The son and daughter-in-law could not be reached by media for comment.

