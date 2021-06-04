What Cal/OSHA's vote means for masks and the future of workplaces

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- California workplace regulators are signaling they may not be ready to align with the state on June 15 in doing away with virtually all mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated people.

The 4-3 vote by Cal/OSHA’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board means California’s existing workplace standards will continue for now, and potentially well past June 15. Those requirements will keep employees masked and physically distanced, regardless of vaccine status.

Moments later, the seven-member board unanimously adopted the revised regulations while a three-member subcommittee considers more changes.

Board members indicated they might not be able to adopt looser standards until July or August.

The revised Cal/OSHA standards would have relaxed certain physical distancing requirements and established narrow circumstances when vaccinated workers could shed masks, such as when they are in a room entirely of vaccinated individuals.

At a marathon public meeting Thursday, supporters described the updated standards as a gradual easing of California’s existing workplace rules.

The standards, however, did not align with Governor Gavin Newsom’s plans to end virtually all mask and social distancing requirements June 15 for vaccinated people, a point that wasn’t lost on the many public speakers.

The rules would have kept employees at restaurants, shops and other businesses that interface with the public indoors in masks, even if they were vaccinated. After June 15, many of the customers they serve will presumably be unmasked.

“COVID no longer creates the risk it did one year ago or six months ago,” said Melissa Patack of the Motion Picture Association during the public testimony. “We’ve made much progress in taming this virus and we ask that Cal/OSHA not impose unreasonable burdens in the employment setting.”

The revised proposal would have allowed vaccinated workers to go maskless outdoors but they would have had to continue wearing masks indoors in situations where they might encounter an unvaccinated individual.

Businesses would have been required to keep documentation of employees’ vaccine status. Many business groups asked about the documentation requirements at the meeting. The regulations also put new requirements on employers to purchase N95 masks, prompting concern that employers might have to rapidly "stockpile" the respirators.

Eric Berg, Cal/OSHA’s deputy Chief of Health, said extending the mask requirement was necessary to protect unvaccinated individuals and those with compromised immune systems.

“Without this requirement, unvaccinated workers would be at risk given the spread of more contagious SARS-CoV-2 variants,” he said.

He pointed to a study in North Carolina that projected if masks and physical distancing stopped, there would be hundreds of thousands of new infections over the next year even with a high vaccination rate.

Indoor employees are at greater risk than the general public, he said, because they’re exposed for long periods during their shift.

“So we cannot give up on all prevention efforts now,” he said.