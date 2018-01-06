On SDCC's home turf, San Diego comic book stores struggle to survive

“For Lease” signs already hang outside the store on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights.
Mitchell said they have been unable to pay rent for the last two months due to declining sales revenue - surprising perhaps in the city that calls San Diego Comic Con International home.
“There’s more shops opening, that has spread the customer base out,” he said as one possible cause. Though, he notes that several other stores have closed in recent months too.
“It’s a thing happening now. We’re all closing at the same time.”
The internet may be partially to blame, but Mitchell believes a bigger factor has to do with how mainstream comic book characters have become, stripping comic book stores of their unique place in the market.
“You can go to Walmart or Target to pick up some of these games,” he said. “That used to be just us.”
A GoFundMe has been set up by a loyal customer to try and save the shop.