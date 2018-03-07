Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent charged for East County conflict

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent accused of pointing a gun at a man in East County was charged Tuesday.

Investigators said Agent Ed Zuchelli waved the gun at a young man who was riding a dirt bike in Lake Murray on February 16.

Zuchelli is also accused of driving drunk. San Diego Police confirm he was in a government-issued vehicle at the time of the arrest. He was booked and released.

Zuchelli was arraigned Tuesday on three misdemeanor charges. He faces a maximum of a year and a half in jail if convicted.