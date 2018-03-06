IKEA recalls marshmallow candy sold at San Diego store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - IKEA is recalling a type of candy sold at certain stores in California, including the San Diego location in Mission Valley.

The Godis Påskkyckling marshmallow candy may be contaminated. The chain did not immediately release the source of the possible contamination but said the health risk is low.

IKEA said the candy is a seasonal product and only 400 bags have been sold since it became available in February.

If you bought the candy, you may return it to the nearest IKEA store for a full refund.