Husband arrested for 2017 murder of wife in Jamul

(KGTV) - The husband of a woman whose body was found in Jamul last year was arrested Tuesday in Maryland, San Diego Sheriff Homicide Lt. Richard Williams said.
Winnie Whitby, 49, is being held at Talbot County Jail in Easton, Maryland, pending extradition to San Diego County.
Melissa Estrada Whitby was reported missing in December 2016. The victim's co-workers had asked sheriff's deputies to perform a welfare check at her home after she failed to arrive for her job as a nursing supervisor at an El Cajon rehabilitation center.