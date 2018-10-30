Husband arrested for 2017 murder of wife in Jamul

(KGTV) - The husband of a woman whose body was found in Jamul last year was arrested Tuesday in Maryland, San Diego Sheriff Homicide Lt. Richard Williams said.

Winnie Whitby, 49, is being held at Talbot County Jail in Easton, Maryland, pending extradition to San Diego County.

Melissa Estrada Whitby was reported missing in December 2016. The victim's co-workers had asked sheriff's deputies to perform a welfare check at her home after she failed to arrive for her job as a nursing supervisor at an El Cajon rehabilitation center.

A hiker found her body about one week later on a dirt trail off Skyline Truck Trail in Jamul, about a mile from her home.

Detectives spent almost two years investigating the case and gathered enough evidence to link Whitby to the crime, said Williams.

10News learned Whitby was also questioned for the double-murder of two brothers in Maryland in 1993. A grand jury was convened but it is unclear if the case went to trial.