Hundreds turn out for school safety forum

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – More than 300 parents and students attended a school safety forum Monday night.

The Sweetwater Union High School District and Chula Vista Police held the meeting at Chula Vista High School’s Performing Arts Center.

“We certainly had some questions, we pinged our kids on what drills are being done on their campuses,” Ricky Gallegos said. He has two kids that attend high schools in the district.

School officials and police assured parents that they practice and prepare for the unthinkable. But police were also candid about their limited resources. They have ten school resource officers for 61 campuses and more than 51,000 students in Chula Vista.

Police asked parents for their help by reminding them to be involved with their kids and school community and to report whatever doesn’t sound right. They also told them about the “P-3 Anonymous Tip App” which was launched within the past year. They said it there have been more than 400 tips made and law enforcement removed 13 guns from San Diego County Schools as a result of the app.

“I think it’s petty cool, especially that it’s anonymous because I know some students are worried that they’ll talk to someone else,” Leira Gardea, a sophomore at Chula Vista High School said.

Mental health was also a big topic of discussion. The Sweetwater Union High School District says they have 13 therapists and assured parents they do their best to disturbed or troubled youth the help they need.

Chula Vista Police is holding another school safety forum next week. That one will be with the Chula Vista Elementary School District.