Hundreds of students learn our differences don't really make us that different

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A unique school event in the South Bay taught hundreds of children that the differences between them really doesn’t make them that different.

Corky McMillin Elementary School in Chula Vista hosted its 15th annual Beyond Awareness Celebration.

The event brings together dozens of adults who have overcome challenges ranging from physical to neurological disabilities.

They’re asked to speak with hundreds of children throughout the day about their lives.

“Everybody feels like they have a sense of belonging and that’s what we want,” said Kindergarten teacher Diana Pastora Carson, who has organized this event for 15 years.

“Beyond Awareness is way to bring the community together and to share about diversity at its finest,” she said.

“Teaches them how to look at everybody as being somebody unique instead of judging them for how they look,” said McGinn Morgan, an advocate on the State Council for Developmental Disabilities.

“It makes me feel really good to teach them and let them know how we live.”

Speakers ranged from Paralympians to an attorney who is also on the autism spectrum.