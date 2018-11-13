Hundreds honor America's veterans on Mt. Soledad

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- This Veteran's Day hundreds gathered at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial, honoring those who've selflessly served and sacrificed for the nation.

Wayne Thompson, who served in the Navy for 30 years, says he attends the Mt. Soledad ceremony every year. “This world would be a lot different if we didn’t have the people that are on this wall. If they didn’t give their lives for the people in this country," said Thompson.

Thompson did three tours in Vietnam and now suffers from health complications due to Agent Orange. He's had 11 seizures but says he would serve all over again if asked. “I kept wanting to serve, I don’t know, I just felt like I was doing something for the country, it’s hard to understand, but you get a fulfillment out of serving somebody," said Thompson.

He says he's grateful for those who served before him those serving now. Col. Charles B. Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, was the keynote speaker at Monday's event.