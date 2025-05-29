Watch Now
News

Actions

Humane society rescues 41 pets from Escondido home

San Diego Humane Society now caring for 28 dogs, six puppies, four cats, two kittens, and one chameleon
Animals rescued from Escondido home
San Diego Humane Society
Dozens of animals were rescued from an Escondido home on May 28, 2025.
Animals rescued from Escondido home
Animals rescued from Escondido home
Posted
and last updated

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Dozens of animals are now safe after the San Diego Humane Society rescued them from a home in Escondido on Wednesday.

The humane society says they are now evaluating 28 dogs, six puppies, four cats, two kittens, and one chameleon.

Animals rescued from Escondido home
Dozens of animals were rescued from an Escondido home on May 28, 2025.

This is an active investigation, so details are limited.

As of today, there are 1,938 animals in their care, with 750 pets available for adoption.

Animals rescued from Escondido home
Dozens of animals were rescued from an Escondido home on May 28, 2025.

If you want to help, consider adopting, fostering, or donating to the San Diego Humane Society at sdhumane.org/donate.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click for More Stories

Click for More Stories