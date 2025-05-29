Humane society rescues 41 pets from Escondido home

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Dozens of animals are now safe after the San Diego Humane Society rescued them from a home in Escondido on Wednesday.

The humane society says they are now evaluating 28 dogs, six puppies, four cats, two kittens, and one chameleon.

San Diego Humane Society Dozens of animals were rescued from an Escondido home on May 28, 2025.

This is an active investigation, so details are limited.

As of today, there are 1,938 animals in their care, with 750 pets available for adoption.

San Diego Humane Society Dozens of animals were rescued from an Escondido home on May 28, 2025.

If you want to help, consider adopting, fostering, or donating to the San Diego Humane Society at sdhumane.org/donate.