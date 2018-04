CAMP PENDLETON (KGTV) - Camp Pendleton marines preparing to deploy are leaving behind a piece of themselves for their children.

Thanks to the American Red Cross Hug-a-Hero program the kids will have a doll of their parents to provide comfort during the long months. The dolls have a special message and a pocket for an audio recording.

The Red Cross says the program is possible thanks to community donations. They've already provided 1,000 dolls to children this year.