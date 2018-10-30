And if you're wondering about that "Do Not Call List", Sasse has an explanation,
"Regardless of the list, you're on that's really only gonna stop legitimate businesses who care about following the law about calling you."
These days the number coming up on your phone might even look familiar, but beware. They're actually "spoofers".
"Making your phone number look like a different number is a really common tactic," said Sasse.
Sasse says when all else fails, common sense should prevail. If it doesn't seem legit you can always hang up.