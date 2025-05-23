How to save money on SDG&E bills as summer approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As summer approaches, San Diego residents are looking for ways to keep cool without breaking the bank on electricity bills. San Diego Gas and Electric rates continue to rise, but there are several strategies to help manage costs.

Audrey Chiovitti, who recently moved from an apartment to a house in Fashion Valley, has experienced the shock of higher utility bills firsthand.

"I did notice it went up a lot, it's scary to even run the AC," Chiovitti said.

For Chiovitti, running the air conditioning isn't optional.

"I have a snow dog, he's 133 pounds, Bernese mountain dog. He cannot be in the heat. I have to keep it below 70 in the house," she said.

To manage costs, Chiovitti has developed several energy-saving strategies. She keeps all room doors open to improve air flow and runs her air conditioning only in the morning. When temperatures cool in the afternoon, she switches to opening windows.

"I find it better if I start it in the morning it keeps it cool the rest of the day otherwise it's working extra hard in the middle of the day to get back down," she said.

SDG&E offers financial assistance programs for qualifying customers, according to company representative Alex Welling.

"It's really easy to apply for these programs and it's also confidential," Welling said.

Generally, single or two-person households with an annual income of around $40,000 would qualify for assistance. Most programs last about three years and can save customers hundreds of dollars overall.

For those who don't qualify for income-based assistance, SDG&E's Power Saver Rewards program offers another option. From May to October, customers who reduce electricity usage during Flex Alerts or other grid warnings can earn discounts.

"Up to a dollar per kilowatt hour saved, you'll earn as a bill credit," Welling said.

The most effective way to participate is by avoiding the use of major appliances like dishwashers or laundry machines between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. This means people like Chiovitti, who are already practicing energy conservation, could get discounts on their energy bill simply by enrolling in the program.