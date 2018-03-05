Houston's former mayor visits San Diego with homeless crisis advice

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Houston’s former mayor Annise Parker met Monday with San Diego County mayors and leaders to discuss solutions for the homeless crisis.

Parker said Houston decreased its homeless population by 60 percent in three years. She said her successes came from building out of the problem and spending more efficiently.

San Diego City Councilman Chris Ward said Monday’s meeting is the first in a series to take advantage of cooperation between government agencies.

Also in attendance were the Mayors of San Marcos, National City, Coronado, El Cajon, Encinitas, and Del Mar, and city council members from Carlsbad, Imperial Beach, and La Mesa.