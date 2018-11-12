House fire breaks out in Alpine amid Red Flag Warning

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - Fire crews quickly knocked down a house fire that broke out in dangerously dry conditions in East County Monday morning.

The flames started in a granny flat at the home at 3679 E. Victoria Drive, firefighters reported. At the time, winds were about 30 miles an hour with low humidity.

One person was inside the granny flat and escaped without injury.

Lakeside and Viejas Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.