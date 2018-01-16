SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Officials from Yes! For a Better San Diego will be having a presentation on the proposed visitor hotel tax increase at the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
The discussion will include a question-and-answer session, as well as exact figure projections on how the proposed tax increase could benefit the homeless, San Diego roads, and pay for a convention center expansion.
Per the initiative, raising lodging taxes by 1.25 percent peripherally around San Diego and 3.25 in the downtown area is projected to yield $40 billion for the local economy and create more than 7,000 permanent jobs.
Proponents of the measure also claim the increase would generate $2 billion for homelessness programs and services, as well as channel $600 million into roads and infrastructure repair.
Some notable speakers scheduled for the presentation include Michael McDowell, president of the San Diego Lodging Industry Association; Murtaza Baxamusa, director of planning and development for the San Diego Building Trades Family Housing Corporation; and Skip Hull, vice president of CIC Research.