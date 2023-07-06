Hotel del Coronado replaces local surf school with one from out-of-state

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — Wade Zolla has been with the Coronado Surf Academy almost since it first opened in 2005.

“I've taught kids that now work here, that I've had grow up under our surf school. It's cool to be a part of the community,” Zolla said.

Zolla and everyone that works at the Academy are Coronado locals, including the founder: Teevan McManus. Just last year, McManus says he got the opportunity of a lifetime to offer his services at the Hotel del Coronado. They signed a year-long contract to teach surf lessons there.

“The hotel’s iconic to Coronado, so when people come here and they want to surf it was perfect location,” McManus said.

This year, the hotel decided not to renew the contract. It surprised McManus, who says he grew business by 86% compared to the previous vendor.

“We invested a lot to get equipment, staff, schedule, and we worked non-stop 365 days a year,” McManus said.

The new vendor is coming in from Hawaii, and that doesn't sit well with many long-term Coronado residents. Almost 500 people signed a petition because they were upset the local hotel didn't stay with a local company, but McManus says he isn't too concerned.

“We were around before that contract and plan on being around now that that contract’s ended,” McManus said.