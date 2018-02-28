Hope Hicks becomes fourth White House communications director to resign

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGTV) - White House Communications Director Hope Hicks resigned Wednesday, leading to one more change to President Trump’s key staff members.

Here’s a look at which insiders have left since Trump took office in January 2017.

Former chief of staff Reince Priebus resigned from his position after spending six months in the White House.

Steve Bannon, who joined the White House as Chief Strategist during the inauguration, left in August 2017.

He rejoined Breitbart News. Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh left in March of last year. She became an adviser to the pro-Trump America First Policies, and the Republican National Committee.

President Trump also lost Sean Spicer, who served as Press Secretary and later, Communications Director.

Hicks is the fourth Communications Director to resign, following Spicer, Michael Dubke, and Anthony Scaramucci. Scaramucci’s tenure lasted just ten days.