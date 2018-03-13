Homeland Security Secretary meets with Coast Guard in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen visited San Diego Monday, making her first local stop since joining President Trump's cabinet in December.

Nielsen arrived in San Diego after a long flight from South Korea, where she helped represent the United States at the Paralympics. The trip also coincides with President Trump's arrival in San Diego Tuesday.

Nielsen spent most of her day with the Coast Guard. She took a helicopter ride for an aerial tour of the border wall prototype site, then gave a speech to the Coast Guardsman.

"True border security involves a wall system, which, of course, include the physical infrastructure, but also mission-ready agents," Nielsen said in her speech as she touched on the controversial issue of immigration.

Nielsen then boarded a Coast Guard response ship to watch a tactical demonstration put on by the Coast Guard's elite Maritime Security Response Team.

She will remain in San Diego to join President Trump for his ground tour of the border wall prototypes Tuesday.