Home of San Francisco's 1st same-sex spouses now a landmark

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2008, file photo, Phyllis Lyon, left, and Del Martin are photographed at home in San Francisco. The hilltop cottage of the couple that became the first same-sex partners to legally marry in San Francisco has become a city landmark.
Posted at 9:40 AM, May 06, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The hilltop cottage belonging to a lesbian couple who were the first same-sex partners to legally marry in San Francisco has become a city landmark.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to give the home of the late lesbian activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin landmark status.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the home in the Noe Valley neighborhood is expected to become the first lesbian landmark in the U.S. West.

Martin and Lyon bought the simple one-bedroom house as a couple in 1955.

It became the headquarters of the political and social organization for lesbians that they founded.

