Home Depot looking to hire 900 workers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Home Depot announced Wednesday that they are hiring 80,000 workers across the country in preparation for its "busiest selling season," and that includes 900 available jobs in San Diego.



With spring around the corner, the company is now accepting applications for open positions in San Diego, but job openings will vary by store.



Home Depot said: "From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution facilities. College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply."



Those interested in applying are urged to do so at careers.homedepot.com or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 to receive a link to apply to hourly positions in the area.