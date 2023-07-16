Hillcrest celebrates Pride Parade 2023 in the heat

HILLCREST, Calif. (KGTV) — Cooling down was a necessary part of San Diego Pride this year for those walking in the parade and watching on the sidelines.

“Thank God for these umbrellas, because I probably wouldn’t be standing here right now,” said Diana Hoyt.

Drag queens who went all out with their hair and dresses also put in the extra effort to beat the heat.

“I basically have two AC units on my hips right now," said Lance Holmes, a drag queen. "We’ve got concrete gripping makeup on our face.”

Despite the heat, thousands of San Diegans came to Hillcrest to show their support.

“My face hurts from smiling so much," said Michael O'Donnell. "My voice is going to be gone from yelling and screaming. It's too much happiness. I feel like I'm going to explode.”

“That’s what we all should be doing: loving one another," said Jeannie Vega. "No matter what color, who you are: gray, black, blue —whatever — gay, yellow. It’s just being together.”

Everyone celebrated loud and proud after so many years of being silenced.

“We don’t have to hide in the darkness anymore. We are here, and we are a part of every community everywhere,” one parade attendee said.

“We’re here, we’re queer, and get used to it,” said Keri Oki, a drag queen.