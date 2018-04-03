Hiker embarking on 2,600 mile trek for Alzheimer's awareness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Seattle hiker arrived in San Diego over the weekend, where he'll begin a 2,600-mile trek to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer's disease.

Toby Gallier's family was first impacted by the disease four years ago when his mom's partner was diagnosed. Gallier's seen the toll it takes on both patient and caregiver.

Gallier will be hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, a grueling five-month trek that will take him through desert, forest and mountains.

He's raising money for "The Longest Day" fundraiser through the Alzheimer's Association - you can donate here.

You can also follow along on his journey here, Gallier will be posting blog updates whenever he can find WiFi.

On Monday the San Diego/Imperial Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association greeted and thanked Gallier for his commitment to this cause.