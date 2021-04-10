Watch
High court halts Calif. virus rules limiting home worship

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington. The Supreme Court is telling California that it can’t enforce coronavirus-related restrictions that have limited home-based religious worship including Bible studies and prayer meetings.The order from the court late Friday, April 9, 2021, is the latest in a recent string of cases in which the high court has barred officials from enforcing some coronavirus-related restrictions applying to religious gatherings. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 14:18:20-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is telling California that it can’t enforce coronavirus-related restrictions that have limited home-based religious worship including Bible studies and prayer meetings.

The order from the court late Friday is the latest in a recent string of cases in which the high court has barred officials from enforcing some coronavirus-related restrictions applying to religious gatherings.

Five conservative justices agreed California’s restrictions limiting home-based worship should be lifted for now, while the court’s three liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts would not have done so.

