Helicopter crews rescue injured hiker in Black Mountain Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An injured hiker in the Black Mountain Ranch area of North County was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

Rescue medics responded to a report of the hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and a helicopter dropped a medic to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online incident log.

Firefighters on the ground also met the injured hiker.

The city of Poway assisted in the open-space rescue.

