Heat, wind spur California fire; evacuation hits Nevada area

Noah Berger/AP
Firefighters monitor the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, as it burns at Frenchman Lake in Plumas National Forest, Calif., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 15:05:00-04

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) — A California wildfire that closed nearly 200 square miles of forest has forced evacuations across state lines into Nevada as winds and scorching, dry weather drove flames forward.

Authorities say the Beckwourth Complex is showing extreme behavior, including sending spot fires far ahead as the northeastern flank headed towards a main highway near the state line.

The blaze in the northern Sierra Nevada prompted the Washoe County Sheriff's Office to order evacuations for a section of Rancho Haven, near Reno.

Meanwhile in southern Oregon, a wildfire burning near Klamath Falls more than doubled overnight.

