Heartwarming holiday surprise for couple who lost house in Lilac Fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A Bonsall couple who lost a house in the Lilac Fire got a heartwarming surprise Friday night in Oceanside. The couple was stunned with a fully staged rental home, complete with a Christmas tree and presents. The gift was a courtesy of employees and friends of Staged Homes Real Estate.

The couple knew they were moving into a rental home, but they expected it to be vacant. On Thursday, volunteers spent 12 hours helping move in donated furniture and decorations. Volunteers even stocked the fridge with the couple’s favorite foods.

Staged Homes Real Estate’s Debbie Avey spoke to 10 News before the couple arrived. “I want them to be relieved and drop their shoulders and I know they’re going to be emotional but I want the emotions to come from a place of joy and relief that everything going to be okay,” she told us.