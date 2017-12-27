Health officials report skyrocketing flu cases

Allison Horn
1:20 PM, Dec 27, 2017
53 mins ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County health officials say flu cases are ‘skyrocketing’ this season.

There have been almost three times the number of flu-related deaths and five times the number of cases over lat year, said the County Health and Human Services Agency.

“Influenza can be deadly, especially for the elderly and the very young,” said Sayone Thihalolipavan, M.D., M.P.H., County deputy public health officer. “The number of flu cases that were reported last week is the highest in a single week that we have seen in recent years. We urge the public to get vaccinated against the flu.”

Flu by the numbers

  • 2017: 3,873 cases
  • 2016: 599 cases
  • 2017: 11 deaths
  • 2016: 4 deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

The flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. If you don’t have medical insurance, you can go to a County public health center to get vaccinated. For a list of locations, call 211 or visit the San Diego Immunization Programwebsite.

