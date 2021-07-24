Watch
News

Actions

Health care for older immigrants sees momentum among states

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Shafkat Anowar/AP
PLEASE CHECK STORY CAREFULLY ON THIS ONE - WALK OR JOG? VEIN OR VEINS? - Eugenia Rodriguez walks in Chicago's La Villita Park, Thursday, July 1, 2021. She is required to get out for a walk or a run every morning to keep her varicose veins active and hasn't been eligible for insurance coverage after overstaying a visitor visa from Mexico. Rodriguez used to wake up every two or three hours at night to check on her mother in their Chicago home. Since getting insurance through the Illinois program, her mother has proper medications. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Immigrants Health Insurance
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 12:15:14-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is leading a handful of Democratic-run states in extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants living in the country illegally, including seniors.

The state was the first nationwide to offer a Medicaid-like program for older immigrants last year and used this year’s budget to expand the program.

California followed suit, including coverage for those 50 and over in the newest state budget. Oregon's governor has signed a plan expanding coverage to all low-income immigrant adults.

While opponents question the cost and using taxpayer funding, experts say the move will ultimately save money and begin to address looming issues with the country’s aging immigrant population.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP