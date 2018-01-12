SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An early and severe flu season has left thousands of San Diegans fighting the flu virus. For many, going to the doctor is not only inconvenient but could put them at risk of getting more sick or spreading the virus to others.

The company Heal says it's solving that problem, sending doctors to patient's homes, offices or wherever else is most convenient.

Patients can schedule a doctor house call online or by using the Heal smartphone app. Doctors are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company works with most major insurance companies but does not work with Medicaid. Patients who don't use insurance for the visit pay no more than $99.

There is currently 15 board certified and licensed Heal doctors in San Diego with more coming soon.