CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A Hazmat crew was called to a propane leak at a home in Chula Vista Tuesday night.

Crews at the scene tell 10News that a food truck parked in the driveway of the home was leaking propane. Initially the plan was to jack the truck so crews could access, but they were unable to do so.

They're now planning to safely light off the propane until it burns off.

At this time one home has been evacuated, others may be evacuated soon.

*This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update as details become available.