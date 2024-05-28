Hawaii father beaten after complaining about illegal fireworks

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (CNN/KITV) -- A father of two from Ewa Beach is in the hospital, recovering from severe injuries after his family says neighbors attacked him.

Coby Lynn had complained about the late-night aerial fireworks being set off after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

"And they just left him in the street and they were all laughing about it and calling him old man. And they attacked him like animals," Eileen Lynn said.

"And we're sick of the fireworks in our community. We're all older people. We're trying to sleep. We all have to work. Like even today we were supposed to work," she said of the Memorial Day holiday.

Surveillance video shows a man falling in the middle of the street. Flashes continue from a constant barrage of illegal fireworks.

Coby Lynn, who works as a window washer, has been a very active member in the community and, according to his family members, wanted the neighbors to stop with the late-night disruption.

"They attacked a very frail person," Eileen Lynn said of her husband, who has been recently struggling with COVID-19. "I saw his face and I just can't even believe they're laughing about it and coming over in my yard, saying it's his fault because he kicked a firework."

Lynn's son told Island News that his father was swarmed, all for knocking over one of the 25 shot cakes that the neighbors insisted on firing in the middle of the Ewa Beach intersection. His injuries are serious.

"His cheek is broken, it hangs down. He's gonna have to have reconstructive surgery. His lip was hanging down and they caused a hole in between his throat and his his face," Eileen Lynn said. "And so now he has to stay there because they have to stitch him up, maybe 10 on the outside and four inside."

Eileen Lynn says police were pre-emptively called by the neighbors who instead questioned the victim and that nothing was done. The Lynn family says that the party continued after the beating.

