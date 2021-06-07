Watch
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California

MC3 Madysson Anne Ritter/AP
In this Aug. 25, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter hovers next to the Legend-class cutter USCGC Munro in the Pacific Ocean. The Coast Guard cutter Munro had just embarked on a national security mission to patrol the maritime boarder between the United States and Russia in late June 2020, when one of its guardsman was diagnosed with COVID-19. Contract tracing led to more than a dozen other members of the ship's crew being ordered into quarantine for two weeks. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter/U.S. Navy via AP)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:07:49-04

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A kayaker trying to paddle solo from California to Hawaii has been rescued six days after he set off by a Coast Guard helicopter amid rough seas and high winds.

Cyril Derreumaux endured several problems with his 23-foot kayak, but when he lost his anchor he knew he had to cut his adventure short. After consulting with his land crew, Derreumaux phoned for a rescue Saturday night west of Santa Cruz.

Derreumaux’s boat remains adrift in the ocean. He hopes to coordinate a retrieval effort this week when winds die down. He prepared for the journey for three years.

