Guardrail repair closes eastbound SR-94 ramp to northbound SR-15

Jermaine Ong
8:14 AM, Apr 5, 2018
6 mins ago

Esta semana inician cierres en la I-805 en Chula Vista por construcción.

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Caltrans repair project will lead to the closure of the state Route 94 connector ramp to northbound state Route 15 Thursday morning into the afternoon.

Eastbound SR-94's ramp to northbound SR-15 is being shut down from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to guardrail repairs, Caltrans said.

Motorists on eastbound SR-94 will be detoured to southbound SR-15, exit at Market Street and make a right turn, and then right onto northbound SR-15.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top