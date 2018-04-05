Guardrail repair closes eastbound SR-94 ramp to northbound SR-15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Caltrans repair project will lead to the closure of the state Route 94 connector ramp to northbound state Route 15 Thursday morning into the afternoon.



Eastbound SR-94's ramp to northbound SR-15 is being shut down from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to guardrail repairs, Caltrans said.



Motorists on eastbound SR-94 will be detoured to southbound SR-15, exit at Market Street and make a right turn, and then right onto northbound SR-15.



