Guantanamo Bay detention facility will remain open, per President Trump's executive order

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 55°
GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - APRIL 7: The entrance to Camp Delta where detainees from the U.S. war in Afghanistan live is shown April 7, 2004 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On April 20, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider whether the detainees can ask U.S. courts to review their cases. Approximately 600 prisoners from the U.S. war in Afghanistan remain in detention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(KGTV) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to keep the detention center open at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Trump’s decision, which was announced shortly before his State of the Union address, reversed an order by President Barack Obama to close the controversial prison.
ABC News reported the executive order retains the U.S. right to move new detainees to the facility if warranted, but there are no plans to do so, according to a State Department official.
Obama ordered the closure of the prison in 2009 but Congress opposed the change.
41 detainees live at Guantanamo Bay, including 9/11 alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. Hundreds of other detainees have been transferred from the facility.