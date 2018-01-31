Guantanamo Bay detention facility will remain open, per President Trump's executive order

(KGTV) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to keep the detention center open at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Trump’s decision, which was announced shortly before his State of the Union address, reversed an order by President Barack Obama to close the controversial prison.

ABC News reported the executive order retains the U.S. right to move new detainees to the facility if warranted, but there are no plans to do so, according to a State Department official.

Obama ordered the closure of the prison in 2009 but Congress opposed the change.

41 detainees live at Guantanamo Bay, including 9/11 alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. Hundreds of other detainees have been transferred from the facility.