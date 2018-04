(KGTV) – A group is holding a rally outside of Rep. Darrell Issa’s Vista office Tuesday morning to request a town hall meeting on gun violence.



Members of the group Indivisible 49 are expected to gather at the congressman’s office (1800 Thibodo Road) at 10 a.m.



10News learned students from Carlsbad schools Sage Creek High School and Army and Navy Academy will join San Clemente High School students at the event.