SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A grand jury indicted two San Diego men Thursday on suspicion of blowing up ATM’s in Kearny Mesa and Miramar.

Chad Engel, 46, and Scott Petri, 47, were charged with five counts including using explosives for the crimes and conspiracy to commit bank robbery.

The first robbery happened July 4, 2017, at the California Coast Credit Union branch ATM on Ruffin Rd. The explosives went off but the ATM was not breached.

The second robbery was on August 13, 2017, at the Chevron gas station on Miramar Rd. Investigators said Engel and Petri drilled a hole in the ATM, filled it with gas, and ignited a fuse. The resulting explosion damaged the ATM and allowed the men to steal $7,000, said investigators.

Surveillance videos of both crimes were released to find the suspects.