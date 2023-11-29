Governor Newsom allocates $300 million to tackle homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Governor Newsom has announced additional statewide funding aimed at addressing homelessness, with a significant portion allocated to the cleanup of encampments near freeways on state property.

This week, Newsom unveiled a $300 million fund, referred to as the "encampment resolution grant program."

"The idea is that we are not just cleaning up encampments out of sight and out of mind and displacing people, but we are trying to resolve the underlying issues," said Newsom.

According to Newsom's office, half of the funds will be distributed to cities and counties, while the remaining half goes directly to Caltrans for state projects.

"We have accountability plans with the cities and counties. We are not just writing a blank check and hoping things get better. We have specific numeric goals," Newsom said.

ABC 10 News has reached out to Caltrans about the process of cleaning up the encampments on state property and is awaiting a response.