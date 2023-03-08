Governor Gavin Newsom says California is 'done' with Walgreens, but it's unclear what that means exactly

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There is a lot of confusion following California Governor Gavin Newsom's tweet Monday saying the state was "done" with Walgreens.

Keli Gadson often picks up her dad's prescriptions at Walgreens on Euclid in Lincoln Park.

"My dad is 70 years old and this is the closest spot for him to get his medication," said Gadson.

Monday Governor Newsom tweeted that "California won't be doing business with Walgreens or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done. "

Gadson worries about what that might mean for the people who rely on this pharmacy.

"Good luck. They're wasting their time. You got apartment complexes everywhere women with children. This is convenient for them. It’s right next to a trolley station," said Gadson.

The governor made the announcement after the pharmacy chain's decision last week not to dispense abortion pills in roughly twenty states where Republican lawmakers have threatened legal action.

California is home to roughly 600 Walgreens.

"I appreciate the fact that they’re supporting women’s rights and trying to overall support that movement," said Haley Norwood.

Norwood agrees with the governor's position but has questions about how "cutting ties" with the pharmacy might affect people who use Medi- Cal to get their prescriptions.

"I think it’s really important to make sure that’s all laid out that people understand, hey we support abortion rights, but we also are not going to cut people off from what they need as a whole," said Norwood.

The governor's office has not offered clarification. A spokesperson only said California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state.

Walgreens hasn't commented on the governor's tweet, but issued a statement that says in part:

We want to be very clear about what our position has always been: Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so. Once we are certified by the FDA, we will dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws.

